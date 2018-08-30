Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front

Temperatures will drop across the Northeast, and we're watching the tropics

Janice Dean
By | Fox News

One more day of above average temperatures and humid conditions  across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic today.

NE

Showers and storms move into the region bringing cooler temperatures tomorrow.

future


 
In the Central Pacific, Hurricane Miriam will remain well east of Hawaii in open waters.

both

Behind Miriam in the East Pacific, Norman is now a hurricane, also moving through open ocean for the next week or so.

norman

Here's a look at the rest of your forecast highs across the country:

todays


 

