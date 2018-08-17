Washington teen who pushed friend off 60-foot bridge says she 'thought she would be fine'

An 18-year-old woman said she “didn’t think about the consequences” before pushing her 16-year-old friend off a bridge that was 60 feet high — equivalent to six stories — in Washington state last week.

Her friend, Jordan Holgerson, suffered several broken ribs and an injured esophagus and trachea after falling into the river.

“I thought she would be fine,” the teen, Taylor Smith, told ABC News' "Good Morning America" on Friday. Smith has been charged with reckless endangerment, according to ABC News, a charge that is punishable by up to a year in jail and up to $5,000 in fines.

TEEN SUFFERS BROKEN RIBS, LUNG INJURY AFTER BEING SHOVED OFF 60-FOOT BRIDGE

Earlier this month, a video that showed Holgerson being pushed off a bridge at the Lewis River at Moulton Falls Regional Park in Vancouver went viral on social media before it was removed.

"She wanted to jump and she was scared and she had asked me to give her a push," Smith claimed.

Smith told "Good Morning America" she has apologized to Holgerson “several times” since the incident, claiming she attempted to visit her while she was in the hospital but was “asked to leave.” However, a previous report said Smith was reportedly acting as if “nothing happened” and allegedly had not made any attempts to visit Holgerson.

Smith has reportedly been “cooperating with investigators” during the process, Brent Waddell, spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said in a statement.

"I love that girl. I never intended to hurt her ever, nor would I intend to hurt anyone,” Smith told "GMA." “I'm really sorry it turned out that way. I just pray that she heals and gets better."

"She wanted to jump and she was scared and she had asked me to give her a push

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp; The 18-year-old who pushed her teenage friend off a 60-foot bridge in Washington state, leaving her with multiple injuries, said she didn't consider the repercussions beforehand. "She wanted to jump and she was scared and she had asked me to give her a push