Woman who pushed teen off Washington state bridge acting 'as if nothing happened,' report says

The woman who allegedly pushed her 16-year-old friend off a Washington state bridge -- causing the teen to break several ribs and suffer a lung injury -- is reportedly acting “as if nothing happened.”

Taylor Smith, 18, was the woman who pushed Jordan Holgerson off a bridge near Moulton Falls in Vancouver, Wash., her family told multiple media outlets. Holgerson plunged 60-feet into the water below, video showed.

“Taylor has been going out as if nothing happened,” a source close to Smith told The Sun on Monday. “She's been at a pool party and there were pictures of her at the county fair with a friend on Instagram.”

The person told the British tabloid Smith hasn’t even seen Holgerson.

“Taylor hasn't been to visit Jordan to see if she is OK. She clearly doesn't care. She messaged Jordan to say 'sorry' but nobody thinks it was a sincere apology,” the person said.

Holgerson was with a group of friends at the time and had second thoughts about jumping into the Lewis River before she was pushed, she told KGW-TV.

“In midair I think I might’ve blacked out,” she told the station. “I was awake and aware when I hit the water.”

Officials were investigating the incident.