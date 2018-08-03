Florida officer recorded helping stranded driver, pushing car from middle of road

A Florida sheriff’s office took a moment Thursday to praise one of their officers who was caught on video helping a stranded driver in the middle of the road.

Corporal Walker came to the aid of a woman whose car had run out of gas, which left her stuck in the middle lane near an intersection, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

With the woman still in the car, the corporal’s body camera recorded him getting behind the vehicle and pushing. He can be heard in the video giving the woman directional cues as he continued to maneuver her car down the road until it could be safely navigated to the side of the road near a parking lot.

“We also want to highlight the concern our Corporal showed when he came upon this disabled vehicle in the middle lane approaching an intersection and the desire to make sure all of our citizens are safe by removing this vehicle from the roadway,” the office said on Facebook.