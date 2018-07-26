Tennessee girl, 17, is abducted, believed to be in 'extreme danger,' police say

State and federal authorities were searching Thursday for a 17-year-old girl believed to be with a 52-year-old man and in "extreme danger."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Knoxville Field Office said in a news release Grace Galliher is believed to have left her home in Bristol, Tenn., on Tuesday with 52-year-old Richard Tester.

The FBI said the teenager was last seen leaving a motel in Marion, Va., with Tester and they are believed to have traveled north on Interstate 81.

Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert on Thursday, saying Galliher "is believed to be in extreme danger."

Authorities said the pair were last seen traveling in a 2004 navy blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with Tennessee tag B7101V.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release a warrant has been issued for Tester, who is now wanted for aggravated kidnapping.

Police have not disclosed how the two know each other.

Tester is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 166 pounds with glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Knoxville Field Office at (865) 544-0751, or the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at (423) 279-7331.