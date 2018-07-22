Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Washington police officer killed after being struck by vehicle during pursuit

Katherine Lam
By | Fox News
A police officer was killed after he was struck by a vehicle during a pursuit of a truck early Sunday, according to officials.

A Washington officer was killed Sunday morning when he was struck by a vehicle during a pursuit of a truck, police said.

The Kent police officer, who was not identified, was assisting with capturing suspects when he was hit. The crash on SR 516 shut down the highway in both directions.

“The Officer is an eight year veteran with Kent Police; his contributions to our department, and positive impact on his co-workers and the community, have been significant,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

Another officer was also injured in the chase.

