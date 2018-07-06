Florida teen dies after firework unexpectedly explodes: report

A 16-year-old Florida boy died Thursday in a fireworks accident when the large “mortar” he tried to fire blew up in his hand, a report said.

The teenager sustained injuries to his left hand and chest cavity in the unexpected explosion outside a Tampa home, FOX13 Tampa reported. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died, the station reported.

Police are calling the event “an accident,” WFTS-TV reported. Officers are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

The boy’s name has yet to be released.