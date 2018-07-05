Michigan residents throw July Fourth party after neighbor's threatening note 'backfires'

Residents of a Michigan township fought for their right to party after one killjoy neighbor threatened their Fourth of July fireworks.

Just before the summer holiday, an anonymous letter was sent to several residents of a Chesterfield Township subdivision, promising to make their “lives miserable for days and months to come” if fireworks were set off on the Fourth of July. The letter’s author worked an early morning shift and had said last year’s celebration had caused him or her to lose sleep.

“[I]f this happens again this year, I will make yours, and your neighbors’ lives miserable for days and months to come. I will take my frustrations out on the whole Dove Lane block, and I’ll keep the retaliations lasting forever,” the letter read. “You don’t know when I’ll retaliate, but it WILL happen, and it will happen over and over again. NOTHING will be ruled out in regards to how I retaliate.”

Tony Ivanaj, who received the letter, told WJBK-TV the note was “just vague enough to make you feel uncomfortable.” But instead of shutting down any celebrations, Ivanaj and his neighbors gathered together to throw a block party – complete with fireworks.

“This plan definitely backfired,” Ivanaj later told WJBK about the fed-up neighbor.

“I really appreciate everything that you did because you brought people together in a way that I’m sure anyone involved had no idea could’ve happened,” he added.

Jeff Ricci, another resident of the neighborhood, told the news outlet that the message brought the community together. He said he got to meet neighbors he usually only saw as they mowed their lawn, adding that his family organized a cornhole tournament for the party.

Police are still investigating who sent the note.

Ivanaj had said the previous year’s fireworks display had been loud but well within the law, as it stopped before midnight.

The Chesterfield Township Police Department said fireworks cannot be used between midnight and 8 a.m. The township also only allows fireworks to be set off on certain days, which includes Independence Day.

Chesterfield Township is located on the eastern side of the state, about 30 miles north of Detroit.