Michigan residents uneasy after receiving threatening letter over fireworks celebration

Michigan police launched an investigation after one person sent a threatening letter to an entire neighborhood over a Fourth of July fireworks display.

An anonymous Chesterfield Township resident promised to make their neighbors’ “lives miserable for days and months to come” if fireworks were heard after 9 p.m., according to FOX2 Detroit. The author of the letter said they work a 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift and last year got only two hours of sleep.

“If it happens again this year, I don't care who had the party or lights the fireworks this year, I will make yours, and your neighbors' lives miserable for days and months to come. I will take my frustrations out on the whole Dove Lane block, and I'll keep the retaliations lasting forever. You don't know when I'll retaliate, but it WILL happen, and it will happen over and over again. NOTHING will be ruled out in regard to how I retaliate," the letter reads.

Tony Ivanaj, one of the neighbors to receive the letter, told FOX2 Detroit, that while the neighborhood's firework display was loud, “Everything was within guidelines and didn't go past midnight.”

Chesterfield police shared the area’s guidelines for fireworks on Facebook after the letter surfaced, reminding residents that fireworks are allowed only July 3 to 5, anytime other than between midnight and 8 a.m.

The letter concluded by stating that to “keep the peace” the “firework party simply shouldn’t happen” and reiterating that if even one explosion is heard after 9 p.m., “nothing of yours will be considered safe.”

As residents of the Eagle's Nest subdivision, prepare for their Independence Day celebration, the letter has resulted in uneasy feelings across this Michigan neighborhood.

"The letter was just vague enough to make you feel uncomfortable of all of your things, not just vandalizing your car or your house, but your children, your animals, your pets; it's pretty messed up," Ivanaj told FOX2 Detroit.