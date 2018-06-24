Brooklyn man who allegedly chopped off wife's arm is caught in food court near Niagara Falls

A New York City man who allegedly cut off his pregnant wife's arm and escaped Brooklyn was arrested near Niagara Falls on Saturday -- as police said he may have been plotting to swim to Canada.

Yong Lu, 35, was taken into custody in the One Niagara building around 7:45 p.m., The Buffalo News reported.

Niagara Falls Police tweeted a photo of Lu getting arrested in a food court. The department credited the New York Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force for aiding in the arrest.

Lu was wanted for allegedly cutting off his wife's arm and two fingers on her left hand with a steak knife in Sunset Park on Thursday just after noon, according to the New York Post.

Lu's wife, 31-year-old Yang Li, was inside their home waiting for their 7-year-old son to finish school. Lu reportedly became angry and went on a rampage.

Li was rushed to a hospital, where emergency responders learned of her pregnancy. She was placed into a medically induced coma, and surgeone reportedly reattached her arm.

Lu was wearing a life jacket when he was arrested -- and police believed "he was going to swim across" to Canada, Deputy Marshal Brent Novak told The Buffalo News.

He also tried to hop on a bus as a stowaway, Novak added. "He talked to a bus driver and asked to ride over to Canada in the luggage compartment," Novak said, but added the bus driver wouldn't let him.

Lu, according to WIVB, was transported back to New York City either late Saturday or early Sunday.