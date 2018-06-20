Massive fire at Ohio swine farm kills 5,000 pigs, officials say

A massive barn fire broke out at a swine farm in Wayne Township, Ohio on Tuesday, killing roughly 5,000 pigs, officials said.

The fire at Straathof Swine Farm occurred around 1:00 p.m., according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook that the fire “spread quickly throughout the facility causing intense heat and extremely heavy smoke,” which made it “difficult for fire personnel to battle the interior of the fire.”

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the blaze, which “totally destroyed” the facility in addition to killing off the swine.

While the Wayne Township Fire Department was initially dispatched to the scene, they asked for backup from additional fire agencies as the flames began to intensify.

At least one firefighter was injured in the incident and taken to a local hospital. He has since been released, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.