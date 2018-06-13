Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front

Strong storms, High heat and Hurricane Bud weakens

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Isolated strong storms will move across the northern Appalachians and interior Northeast today with the risk of damaging winds and hail being the primary threats.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the Desert Southwest as afternoon highs reach 110+ degrees.

Temperatures will ease by the end of the week.

Off the west coast of Mexico, Hurricane Bud will weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the southern Baja/Cabo San Lucas coast.

Some moisture and cooler temperatures will move into the Southwest courtesy of the remnants of Bud.

And we are watching an area of disturbed weather that could develop over the next few days in the Gulf of mexico.

