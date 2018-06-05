White House contractor arrested near the grounds, reportedly for attempted murder

A man working as a contractor at the White House was arrested by the Secret Service on Tuesday after the agency said it learned of a warrant out for his arrest.

The arrest of Martese Edwards stemmed from a warrant out of Prince George's County, Maryland, the Secret Service said, and he was taken into custody “at a checkpoint outside of the White House complex when he was reporting to work as a contractor.”

The agency said they learned that “Edwards was the subject of a warrant” on Monday by the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS), however they did not elaborate on the charges against him.

Edwards’ warrant was for attempted first-degree murder, Fox 5 DC reported, citing the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office would only confirm to Fox News that there was an open warrant out for an individual with the same name dated May 17.

Edwards was arrested around noon “for ‘Fugitive From Justice’” and taken to the metro police department to be processed, Fox 5 DC reported, citing police.

Fox News' Abby Goldberg and Jennifer Bowman contributed to this report.