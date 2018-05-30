Dallas police officer praised for comforting infant in moments after car crash

A Dallas police officer is being praised for comforting a 3-month-old baby in the moments after it was pulled out alive from an overturned vehicle.

Officer Donald Boice was captured cradling the infant in images taken over the weekend by a Fox 4 News photographer, which have since been shared amongst cops in the area.

"That could be my child, too,” Boice said. “And I'd want someone treating my child the same way."

Dallas police say a Chevy Trailblazer driven by a family from Michigan was traveling at a high speed early Sunday when it hit an object in a Downtown Dallas construction zone, causing the vehicle to flip.

Inside were three children, ages 5, 2 and 3-months old, and their parents. The father suffered a fractured arm and a head injury, but everyone else in the car, including the 3-month-old child, Jackson, appeared to be OK, according to Fox 4 News.

"The best I can do is just kind of keep him, bounce him, sing to him the same songs that I sang to my kids when they were that age,” Boice said.

Police say the images show a compassionate side of law enforcement that the public does not often see.