Officers reassigned amid probe of video of beach altercation

Police officers have been reassigned to administrative duty amid an investigation of a video posted online showing an officer punching a woman on a beach in New Jersey.

Wildwood police say on their Facebook page that 20-year-old Emily Weinman of Philadelphia faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

NJ.com reports video of Saturday's confrontation shows an officer striking the woman's head twice as she's down on the sand. The video doesn't show what preceded the confrontation.

Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said he finds the video "alarming," but doesn't want to "rush to any judgment" pending the investigation.

The Philadelphia Inquirer quotes Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. as calling the episode a "shame."

A listed phone number for Weinman wasn't immediately found.