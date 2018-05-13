Four men drugged, raped runaway teen girl, police say

Four men raped and drugged a runaway 15-year-old girl over a four-day period in a San Antonio, Texas, apartment and hotel, court records said.

The suspects allegedly kept the teen high on drugs for the duration of her captivity, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Two of the four suspects – Ray Hernandez Jr., 28, and Alfredo Herrera, 25 – were arrested Thursday and booked into Bexar County Jail on human trafficking and sexual assault charges, the Chronicle reported.

Hernandez met the teen online before pimping her out to friends and strangers, court records said. One suspect, identified as Korey Acosta, 20, had sex with the girl before working with Hernandez to get her working as a prostitute.

The arrangement continued until the girl tried to escape in early May, police said. Hernandez then drove the girl to an apartment on the west side of San Antonio, where they stayed with Acosta, Herrera and another suspect identified as “Coach.”

The girl later told authorities that the men kept her high on drugs for the four days she was with them.

Hernandez and Acosta drove then drove the girl to a hotel and left her alone in a room with Coach, the Chronicle reported, citing information from authorities. Coach allegedly raped her, the affidavit said.

Hernandez, Acosta and Herrera then took the girl back to the apartment, where they raped her repeatedly over the next four days, the affidavit said.

The girl reportedly told the men the drugs had been "making her feel bad," before she escaped Tuesday. Authorities interviewed the girl and took her to a hospital.

Hernandez and Herrera were arrested and booked into jail. The status of the other two suspects remained unclear.

