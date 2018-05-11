Connecticut school calls police after student makes, points Lego gun at classmates

Police were called to a school in Connecticut after a student built a gun out of Legos, according to a local news report.

Authorities were called to Jepsen Magnet School in New Haven after a student, who has not been identified, “made the gun and started pointing it at the other kids,” FOX61 reported.

In a statement, a spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools told the news station that “school leaders and local police partners were able to investigate and resolve the issue internally with use of restorative practices.”

“Appropriate steps were taken at the school level to insure the safety of all students and to impress upon the students the seriousness of engaging in positive peer interactions while avoiding conduct that may pose risk or concern to others. All children need to feel safe and secure within the learning environment and we all have a role to play to make that happen,” the statement continued.

The spokesperson did not provide any more information to FOX61. New Haven Public Schools has not yet returned Fox News' request for additional comment.