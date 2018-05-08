Hawaii volcano triggers more evacuations as 2 new vents appear

Residents on Hawaii's Big Island were ordered to evacuate Tuesday as two new "highly active" lava fissures opened up in the community of Lanipuna.

Locals received an emergency alert on their cell phones as government officials warned of danger in Lanipuna Gardens, a smaller division of Leilani Estates, near the town of Pahoa.

"All Lanipuna residents must evacuate now," the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted. Two volcanic vents are "actively erupting" and "Hazardous fumes continue to be released," officials said.

The agency warned that evacuees should move "towards the ocean Isaac Hale Beach Park," as "Vent number 13 has opened near the intersection of Leilani Aveand Kahukai Rd and Vent number 14 near Kaupili St. and Leilani Ave."

Residents were told to seek shelter at the Pahoa and Keaau Community Centers.

Laniupuna Gardens was already under an evacuation order, but some residents had been able to re-enter the area to retrieve personal items and check in on their properties.

"It's never a dull day," resident Nancy Williams told Fox News. She had just returned from dropping off items at a shelter hours earlier.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty in Hawaii contributed to this report.