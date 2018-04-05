Tennessee teacher who sparked cross-country manhunt after disappearing with teen student pleads guilty

A former teacher in Tennessee pleaded guilty to federal charges on Thursday after he left the state last year with a teen student, sparking a manhunt across the U.S. that lasted more than a month, The Associated Press reported.

Tad Cummins, 51, who previously pleaded not guilty, said he “would like to enter a plea of guilty,” according to a document filed by his lawyer last week.

His charges include transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

Cummins and the 15-year-old student fled the state in March 2017 and were located 39 days later at a remote forest cabin near Cecilville, California, following a tip to police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.