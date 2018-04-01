Kentucky couple to remarry 50 years after they divorced

The second time may prove to be the charm for one Kentucky couple.

Harold Holland, 83, and Lillian Barnes, 78, are planning to marry later this month -- 50 years after they got divorced, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports.

“We decided we want to walk the last mile together,” Holland told the newspaper.

The couple first tied the knot on Christmas Eve in 1955 and had five children before divorcing in 1968, the report added.

Holland says work kept him away from the family prior to the split.

“It was 100 percent my fault,” he said of the marriage breaking down.

Both remarried and their spouses died in 2015. After that, Holland and Barnes went to a family reunion and were discussing getting hitched by last December, the newspaper explained.

“We’ll go do whatever we want to, whenever we want to do it. I’ll take her wherever she wants to go,” Holland said.

The wedding is slated to happen April 14 at a Baptist church in Lexington, with the couple’s grandson officiating, according to the report.

