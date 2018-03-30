Burger King manager accused of kidnapping girl, 10, forcing her to wear dog collar for sex

A Burger King manager was arrested Tuesday in Florida after he was accused of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl, forcing her to wear a dog collar and have sex with him.

Jonathan Diaz Fundora, 23, of Miami was charged with “kidnapping, sexual battery by a suspect over 18 on a victim under 12, traveling to meet a minor, five counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of directing the sexual performance of a child and two counts of use of a computer to seduce a child,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced.

"This suspect groomed and manipulated a little girl online and then traveled all the way to Polk County to sexually abuse her – he is the poster child for why it is critical that parents monitor their children’s activities online," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "I commend our patrol deputies for catching him in the act of sexually abusing a child, and I shudder to think of what the other horrible consequences would have been had her parent not immediately reported her missing."

Investigators said the fast food manager met the 10-year-old girl online about six weeks ago on an app and communicated with her through text messages and Facebook. Fundora directed the girl "to perform sex acts and send him photos and videos," according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. A preliminary investigation of Fundora’s electronic devices showed he had the photos and videos of the girl, officials said.

Fundora allegedly set up a meeting with the girl on Tuesday close to her home in Lakeland, Fla., taking three days off from work in order to meet with her. The girl wrote a note to her parents telling them she was staying with a friend for a few days. Upon seeing the note, the victim’s parents called the police to report their daughter was missing.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to identify the suspect and his car about 35 minutes after the parents' phone call. Deputies used photos of Fundora’s car that he posted on Facebook and were able to track the vehicle to a Motel 6 in Lakeland. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim hiding in the bathroom, wearing a pink dog collar.

The victim and Fundora told deputies they had sexual intercourse. Police said “a sexual assault kit confirmed the sexual abuse.”

Fundora was booked into the Polk County Jail and his bail status was not immediately available.