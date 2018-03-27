Georgia mother crashes vehicle into pole to prove 'God is real,' police say

A Georgia woman was arrested last week after deliberately driving her SUV into a telephone pole -- with her two children in the car -- to prove God would protect them, police said.

Bakari Shaquille Warren, 25, told Norcross police she veered into oncoming traffic and hit a concrete pole on purpose, WSB-TV reported.

No one, including Warren’s 5- and 7-year-old children, were hurt in the accident.

One daughter was asked whether her mother crashed on purpose and explained to the officer what happened, according to the station.

“Yeah, because she turned. Her eyes was closed and she was saying, 'blah, blah, blah, I love God,’” the daughter said. “She didn’t want us to just have a car accident. She wanted us to know that God is real."

Police said Warren told her children to buckle up before hitting the gas pedal and driving directly into the police.

“It could have been a lot worse. It could have been heavier traffic at the time, she could have hit the pole at such an angle that she did more damage to the car,” Sgt. Eric Butynski said.

Warren was being held in Gwinnett County Jail on $22,000 bond and was charged with two counts of child cruelty. The children were now living with their grandparents.