Reports of 'person with gun' at Northwestern University

Police in Illinois are responding to a "report of gunman and shots fired" at Northwestern University's Evanston campus.

"There is a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue," the university tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene. Seek shelter if in the area."

Evanston Police said that a search of the area found "no evidence of a victim, scene, or gunman" but noted authorities are still searching and securing the area.

Alan Cubbage, a spokesperson for the school, told the Chicago Tribune the school had received a report of a shooting inside Engelhart Hall, which houses graduate students.

Students were notified of an "emergency" at 2:40 p.m. about a person with a gun on campus, the school's student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern reported.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.