Ohio babysitter accused of beating 3-year-old girl to near death

A toddler in Ohio has suffered severe brain damage after being beaten by her babysitter, authorities said.

Three-year-old Hannah Wesche, of Hamilton Township, was on life support at a hospital.

“She is not expected to survive," her father, Jason Wesche, said Monday.

“Within the next couple of days, we’ve been told that it’s going to come to an end,” he told a judge, according to Fox 19 Cincinnati.

The babysitter, Linda Partin, 35, of Hamilton Township, has been arrested on assault and child endangerment charges. The charges could be upgraded if Hannah is declared dead.

Wesche urged the judge to hold Partin without bail. Despite his plea, the judge set Partin’s bond at $30,000, the station reported. She pleaded not guilty during the court appearance.

Deputies were called after Wesche left the girl with Partin Thursday morning.

“The little girl, she’s three,” Partin is heard telling the 911 operator, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer which obtained the 13-minute-long recording. “She fell pretty bad yesterday. She was fine and then all of sudden this morning she walked in and she passed out, limp.”

When detectives arrived they found Hannah unresponsive, struggling to breathe and with bruises on her head and face, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Monday.

At the hospital detectives and hospital personnel noted additional bruising on the child’s body.

The sheriff said Partin admitted to striking the child and stated she had fallen and struck her head on the concrete garage floor the previous day.

“This little girl is hanging on by a thread,” the sheriff said. “Cases like this rip your heart out. I don’t understand why or how anyone harms a child.”