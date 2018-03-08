New Jersey driver killed after driving around barricade onto live wires

A driver in New Jersey was killed Thursday in a vehicle fire after he drove his car around a barricade and onto live wires after a nor'easter hit the state, officials said.

The Franklin Lakes Police Department told ABC 7 the vehicle erupted into flames on Route 208 just before 9 a.m. about 20 miles northwest of New York City.

Officers arriving at the scene found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after driving over a live power line that was in the roadway.

"It appears the driver drove around the cones that we put to block the roadway because the wire was down," Capt. John Bakelaar told NorthJersey.com.

Bakelaar told the news outlet no officers were posted near the live wire, and that they typically notify the power company after blocking off the area.

"We don't have the resources to put an officer at each hazard," Bakelaar told NorthJersey.com. "Live wires are dangerous and that's why there were different layers of road blocks for that particular area."

Authorities have not yet identified the man and said the incident remains under investigation.

NOR'EASTER LIGHTNING STRIKES NJ TEACHER DURING SCHOOL DISMISSAL

The death in New Jersey was the second in the New York City suburbs blamed on the winter storm.

An 88-year-old woman was killed by a tree that fell and crushed her as she shoveled snow on Wednesday.

Suffern Police Chief Clarke Osborn told the Journal News that Barbara Suleski was injured around 5 p.m. Wednesday and died at a hospital.

Neighbors were trying to help her when police arrived. Live wires wrapped around the tree made the rescue more difficult, and another large branch broke off a tree and fell near emergency workers along with wires.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. ‏