Nor'easter lightning strikes NJ teacher during school dismissal

By Madeline Fish | Fox News
Powerful winter storm brings heavy snow, downs power lines across the Northeast corridor. Video

Nor'easter snarls travel, causes power outages in Northeast

Powerful winter storm brings heavy snow, downs power lines across the Northeast corridor.

A New Jersey middle school teacher was struck by lightning Wednesday during a fierce nor'easter that's bringing a rare weather phenomenon known as thundersnow to the East Coast.

The 33-year-old eighth-grade teacher was holding an umbrella while preparing students for dismissal outside Manchester Middle when a bolt of lightning struck her, police said.

Capt. Todd Malland of the Manchester Township police said the woman, who remained unnamed, felt a tingling in her hand and arm but didn't lose consciousness and wasn't knocked to the ground. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WHAT IS THUNDERSNOW?

Police said a second woman who had been standing under the umbrella but not holding it escaped injury.

The second major snowstorm to slam the Northeast in a week is startling residents with reports of lightning and booming thunder.

The Asbury Park Press reported a property in Ship Bottom, N.J., caught fire after it was struck by lightning during the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.