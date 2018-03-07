Nor'easter lightning strikes NJ teacher during school dismissal

A New Jersey middle school teacher was struck by lightning Wednesday during a fierce nor'easter that's bringing a rare weather phenomenon known as thundersnow to the East Coast.

The 33-year-old eighth-grade teacher was holding an umbrella while preparing students for dismissal outside Manchester Middle when a bolt of lightning struck her, police said.

Capt. Todd Malland of the Manchester Township police said the woman, who remained unnamed, felt a tingling in her hand and arm but didn't lose consciousness and wasn't knocked to the ground. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a second woman who had been standing under the umbrella but not holding it escaped injury.

The second major snowstorm to slam the Northeast in a week is startling residents with reports of lightning and booming thunder.

The Asbury Park Press reported a property in Ship Bottom, N.J., caught fire after it was struck by lightning during the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.