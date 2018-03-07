US soldier returns from deployment, surprises twin cheerleader daughters at Missouri basketball game

A U.S. solider who was deployed for 10 months surprised his twin daughters at a University of Missouri basketball game on Saturday and had the crowd erupting in cheers at the Mizzou Arena.

Capt. Kody Kemerling made his surprise appearance at the Norm Stewart Court, FOX4 KC reported. His daughters, cheerleaders Maria and Micalea, stood in the middle of the court as the announcer described Kemerling’s military experience.

Kemerling then appeared and hugged them from behind.

“Surprise girls! Welcome home, Captain Kody Kemerling!” the announcer said.

Their ecstatic reactions during the emotional reunion was captured on camera as attendees cheered in the stands. Truman the Tiger, the university’s mascot, stood behind the trio and waved an American flag.

University of Missouri cheerleading posted the sweet moment on its Facebook page over the weekend with the caption: “Thanks you to all who serve our country! Especially when it’s dad!! What a surprise!”

The Missouri Tigers went on to defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 77 to 67.