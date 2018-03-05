A blizzard for the Northern Plains, another Nor'easter on the way...

Another busy week in weather. We have a powerful storm blasting across the Northern Plains that will bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to the Northern Plains.

Very strong winds and low humidity behind this system will bring critical fire weather conditions today. Wildfires could spread rapidly over the Central and Southern Plains.

And yet another Nor’Easter is in the forecast Wednesday through Thursday. It won’t be as powerful as our last coastal storm, but it will bring the potential for more snow in areas that didn’t get much last week including New York City where at winter storm watch is in effect.

We’ll continue to fine tune the snowfall totals, but here’s one of the forecast models:

Stay tuned!

JD

