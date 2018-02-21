Rape suspect dies after poisoning himself during police chase, authorities say

A California 33-year-old-man suspected of rape died during a car chase early Wednesday morning after authorities say he succumbed to “self-inflicted poisoning.”

Undercover officers were attempting to serve a warrant to the suspect identified as Jonathan Hanks for a February 4 rape of an underage person when the man took off, Tony Im, public information officer with the LAPD, confirmed to Fox News.

At around 7:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol was notified that Hanks was headed northbound on US 101 in a black Nissan Versa, according to a CHP press release.

The driver of the vehicle failed to yield to law enforcement.

Officers say they noticed the driver veer off to the right shoulder during their pursuit. He then began to drift left, across all lanes of traffic, before crashing into the center divider, the press release said.

When authorities approached the vehicle they concluded that the man inside the vehicle died “from an apparent self-inflicted poisoning.”

The LAPD did not yet confirm what poison Hanks had ingested.