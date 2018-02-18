Massachusetts woman accused of fatally shooting driver for cutting her off

A Massachusetts woman allegedly shot a driver for cutting her off — and bragged that she’d warned her victim, “don’t make me spank you,” on Facebook, according to local reports.

Graciela Paulino, 20, was nabbed in Lowell Thursday for killing 34-year-old construction worker Mark Devoe, who may have cut her off as he was coming back from his lunch break, the Boston Globe reported.

A pal who’d been in Devoe’s blue Hyundai with him at the time of the incident told cops they quickly realized Paulino was trailing them.

When the two men pulled up to a lot near their construction site, Paulino got out of her car and an argument erupted between her and Devoe, with the two “yelling back and forth at each other,” according to the police report.

ROAD RAGE INCIDENT ENDS WITH FLIPPED SUV, ASSAULT CHARGES

Devoe’s pal, Brian Daigle, noticed the woman reach to the left side of her waistband and told his friend, “C’mon forget it, it’s just a girl.”

The men left but noticed Paulino still following them, so they got out of their car near Hale Street Bridge in Lowell.

Paulino drove by, slowed down and then allegedly shot Devoe in the chest.

“I’ve been hit,” Devoe said, before jumping back into the driver’s seat to chase Paulino, and ending up crashing into a vehicle barrier.

He was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST.