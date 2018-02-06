US soldier found dead in Germany near train station

The U.S. Army says a soldier who was deployed to Europe as part of a mission to reassure eastern European allies has been found dead in Germany.

The Atlantic Resolve mission said Tuesday that 1st Sgt. Nicholas S. Amsberry was found near a train station in the German town of Parsberg, and emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene. It said in a statement that the cause of the 34-year-old's death on Sunday is currently under investigation.

Amsberry, who was originally from Mesa, Arizona, was deployed to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in nearby Hohenfels. He was with the 1st Infantry Division and was sent to Europe in September as part of Atlantic Resolve, a mission meant to reassure eastern allies after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.