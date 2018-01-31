FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump extends hand to stone-faced Dems at State of the Union; Trump supports releasing FISA memo

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018

In his first State of the Union address, President Trump extends an 'open hand' to Democrats on immigration, touts tax cuts and issues warning on North Korea

Many Democrats show frustration during Trump’s speech, refusing to applaud economic achievements, veterans and parents of MS-13 victims

Trump overheard saying he backs '100 percent' releasing a controversial classified GOP memo that details alleged FISA surveillance abuses

Hillary Clinton explains why she didn't fire a 2008 campaign adviser after he was accused of sexually harassing a female staffer

Did former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe delayed the Hillary Clinton email probe? The Justice Department is investigating

A rare phenomenon known as a 'Super Blue Blood Moon' is taking place early Wednesday morning

THE LEAD STORY - A 'NEW AMERICAN MOMENT' UNDER TRUMP: President Trump appealed for common ground in the immigration debate at his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, while holding firm on his demands for border security and using the grand setting to tout his economic accomplishments and declare, "there's never been a better time to start living the American dream" ... At a critical time when the political divide over immigration has held up essential government funding, the president called to put politics aside and "get the job done." "Tonight, I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties -- Democrats and Republicans -- to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion, and creed," he said. It remains unclear whether Democrats are ready to make a deal on immigration, but the issue could hang over a looming Feb. 8 deadline to pass a new spending bill.

RESISTING THE 'RESISTANCE': Democrats on Tuesday night took their "resistance" to President Trump to new depths, with many refusing to even applaud or stand during his State of the Union address to acknowledge economic gains or to honor veterans ... This included during Trump's reference to record-low African-American unemployment and a promise to fix the country’s crippled infrastructure. "It was amazing to watch," Donald Trump Jr. told Fox News' Sean Hannity after the speech, saying it looked like Democrats wanted to stand but felt obligated to oppose his father. Several pundits pointed out the striking response on Twitter, noting these are the kind of non-controversial items that usually merit applause.

'RELEASE THE MEMO': President Trump was overheard telling a GOP lawmaker Tuesday night that he’s "100 percent" behind releasing a classified Republican intelligence memo detailing alleged surveillance abuses ... "Don't worry," the president reportedly told U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., on the House floor after delivering his first State of the Union address. “One hundred percent." Duncan asked Trump to "release the memo," a controversial document drafted by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. The House panel voted Monday along party lines to release the memo, triggering a political fight between Republicans and Democrats and pitting the Congress against the FBI and the Department of Justice that object to the release of the four-page document.

Source: FBI officials review surveillance memo, could not cite 'any factual inaccuracies'

HILLARY BELIEVES IN 'SECOND CHANCES' - AND APPARENTLY, TIMING: Minutes before President Trump's State of the Union address, Hillary Clinton issued a detailed explanation on why she didn’t fire a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign after he allegedly sexually harassed a female staffer ... In a lengthy Facebook post, Clinton said Tuesday she understands why she's being asked why she let the staffer "keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior." "The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t," she said. But Clinton said she believes in “second chances” and didn’t want to completely terminate his employment. Instead, Clinton said she demoted him and “put in place technical barriers to his emailing" his accuser.

WAS CLINTON EMAIL PROBE SLOW-WALKED?: The Justice Department's internal watchdog has been scrutinizing why former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe seemingly delayed an investigation of emails related to Hillary Clinton's personal server in the final weeks of the 2016 campaign, the Washington Post reported Tuesday ... Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is attempting to determine whether McCabe or other FBI officials wanted to hold off on probing the emails found on the laptop of former Democratic Rep. Anthony Weiner. McCabe, a 22-year FBI veteran, left his position Monday ahead of his planned retirement, effective March 18. The Post reported that McCabe's departure was announced following a meeting with FBI Director Christopher Wray at which the inspector general's investigation was discussed.

THE SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON RISES: Tuesday morning, a total lunar eclipse will occur with a blue moon, producing the rare phenomenon known as a Super Blue Blood Moon... By no stretch of the definition is a full moon rare. It happens approximately once a month, or every 29.5 days. Occasionally, it happens twice in one month, approximately every three years or so. This event is known as a Blue Moon, which last occurred in July 2015. A Blood Moon occurs when the Earth is passing between the Moon and the Sun, which gives the Moon a reddish tint. (This is caused by light bending around the Earth because of gravity passing around a portion of the atmosphere, more commonly known as a lunar eclipse.)

When a Blue Moon combines with a Supermoon (where the Moon is at its closest point to Earth and appears to be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than normal), a Super Blue Blood Moon happens. The last time all of these events occurred simultaneously in the Western hemisphere was 1866. Click here to see when and where to see the Super Blue Blood Moon.

Opinion: Super Blue Blood Moon reminds us the heavens are still operating like clockwork

'ANGEL MOM' TO DEMS - STAND UP FOR AMERICANS: "They do commit crimes, they don't [all] graduate from high school, they're not all contributing members of society. And to lie to the American public to promote an agenda is just not beneficial to this country at all." – Mary Ann Mendoza, whose police officer son was killed by a drunk-driving illegal immigrant in 2014, on "The Story," saying Democratic lawmakers need to stop importing, protecting and providing for illegal immigrants, and instead focus on the well-being of American citizens. WATCH

TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME ON DISPLAY: "You could see them all wanting to stand. You could see them all almost looking around like, 'We almost have to stand for this.' But the derangement is real." – Donald Trump, Jr., on Hannity, sounding off on the muted reaction from Democrats during his father's State of the Union address. WATCH



Legislation prompted by Olympic sports doctor scandal heads to Trump.

'Person of interest' in Las Vegas massacre identified from court records.

Texas authorities release photo of dead boy in hopes of aiding investigation.

Super Bowl events take steps to fight flu as estimated 1 million to attend.

Eagles fans expected to outnumber Pats fans 3 to 1.

Super Bowl betting total to top $4.7 billion, with 97 percent betting illegally.

Amazon, Berkshire and JPMorgan grapple with US health care | Dow tumbles 362 points

Fed expected to keep interest rates steady as Yellen era ends.

Auto sales may eke out gains in January: analysts.

Ego much? Obama talked about himself nearly four times as often as Trump in first State of Union speech.

Trump's State of the Union spoke to America's innovative, entrepreneurial spirit.

John Stossel: Is America the world's freest country?

Stephen Colbert rips Trump after State of the Union speech.

Sequel to 'The Passion of the Christ' will be biggest film in history: actor

Former 'Glee' star Mark Salling dead, was facing prison for child porn possession.

Jack the Ripper letter mystery solved?

PHOTO: Bar introduces gruesome 'black margarita' with feral pig eye.

School-bus sized 'Holy Grail' dinosaur discovered in Sahara desert.

