Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

State of the Union

Otto Warmbier's parents recognized at State of the Union in emotional moment

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
close
President Trump salutes Fred and Cindy Warmbier, whose son was imprisoned in North Korea and returned to America on the verge of death; pledges to honor Otto's memory with American resolve. Video

Otto Warmbier's parents recognized at State of the Union

President Trump salutes Fred and Cindy Warmbier, whose son was imprisoned in North Korea and returned to America on the verge of death; pledges to honor Otto's memory with American resolve.

President Donald Trump acknowledged the family members of Otto Warmbier, a college student who died after suffering injuries while in North Korean captivity, during an emotional moment of his first State of the Union address.

Warmbier died at the age of 22 in June 2017, just days after he was returned to the U.S. by North Korea. A University of Virginia student, Warmbier had been arrested while on a trip to the Asian nation and tortured during his detention, his parents have said.

He reportedly suffered extensive brain damage while detained. 

Trump recognized Fred and Cindy Warmbier, Otto Warmbier’s visibly emotional parents, during his State of the Union remarks, calling them “incredible people.”

American student Otto Warmbier's parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier cry as U.S. President Donald Trump talks about the death of their son Otto after his arrest in North Korea during the State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst - HP1EE1V09VLZL

Fred and Cindy Warmbier cry as U.S. President Donald Trump talks about the death of their son Otto after his arrest in North Korea during the State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill.  (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

“You are powerful witnesses to a menace that threatens our world, and your strength inspires us all,” Trump said. “Tonight we pledge to honor Otto’s memory with American resolve.”

The Warmbiers received a standing ovation from those in attendance in the U.S. Capitol.

FILE PHOTO - Otto Frederick Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who has been detained in North Korea since early January, attends a news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo February 29, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo/File Photo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN. - RC1BE14BD880

Otto Warmbier, an American college student, was arrested while on a trip to North Korea. He reportedly suffered extensive brain injuries while he was detained and died shortly after he was returned to the U.S.  (Reuters/Kyodo)

Trump highlighted Warmbier’s death during his address to underscore his criticism of North Korea and reiterate the “nuclear threat” of the regime.

After Warmbier’s death, Trump said the “era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed” during an address from the White House.

During the State of the Union, Trump also recognized Ji Seong-ho, a North Korean defector who helps others escape the regime.

“Your great sacrifice is an inspiration to us all,” Trump said. 

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.