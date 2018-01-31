Expand / Collapse search
Trump overheard saying he is '100 percent' behind releasing surveillance memos

By Lukas Mikelionis | Fox News
Trump wants transparency, intel memo will be released: Rep. Collins

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins discusses the House vote to release the FISA memo and whether it compromises the intelligence community.

President Donald Trump was overheard telling a GOP lawmaker Tuesday night that he’s “100 percent” behind releasing a classified Republican intelligence memo detailing alleged surveillance abuses.

"Don't worry," the president reportedly told U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., on the House floor after delivering his first State of the Union address. “One hundred percent."

Duncan asked Trump to “release the memo,” a controversial document drafted by U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the  House Intelligence Committee.

The White House had said earlier Tuesday it would conduct a legal and national security review before Trump decides whether to release the memo.

