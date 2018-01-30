Expand / Collapse search
Mark Salling dead; 'Glee' star was facing prison for child porn possession

By Sasha Savitsky, Leora Arnowitz | Fox News
Mark Salling arrives at the Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 19, 2011. The actor was reportedly found dead of an apparent suicide at the age of 35.  (Reuters)

Mark Salling, the former "Glee" star whose career came crashing down after he was caught possessing child pornography, has died. He was 35.

Salling's attorney told Fox News he died Tuesday morning in the Los Angeles area.

"I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning.  Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment," Salling's attorney Michael Proctor told us. "The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."

In this Jan. 6, 2010 file photo, the cast of "Glee," from left, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Mark Salling, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Amber Riley, Lea Michele and Cory Monteith arrives at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy “Glee,” died, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018. He was 35. Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor did not release the cause of death.  (AP)

According to TMZ, Salling died of an apparent suicide. The gossip site reports that Salling's body was found in California's Tujunga-Sunland area.

In October, Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He was set to be sentenced on March 7 and was facing four to seven years behind bars.

Former "Glee" actor Mark Salling arrives at federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.  (AP)

The actor reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in October in which he admitted he possessed images of prepubescent children. The agreement stated a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling's computer and a thumb drive.

The actor played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy "Glee."

He is survived by his mother, father and brother.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

