Illegal immigrant accused of molesting child, giving her herpes

An illegal immigrant accused of molesting a child and giving her genital herpes was charged in Indiana with five felony sex crimes.

Huber Morales, 24, was placed in custody at the Vanderburgh County Jail last week, 14 News reported.

Morales told Evansville police he was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico. He reportedly admitted to police he touched the 7-year-old girl and had sexual relations with her due to “strong black magic” that was being used against him, the arrest affidavit stated.

Morales was charged Friday with “five counts of child molesting, two counts of level 1 felonies and three as level 4 felonies,” Courier & Press reported.

The child Morales was accused of raping told investigators the man touched her genitals “a lot of times.”

The sexual abuse was reported after the victim was taken to a hospital for genital herpes earlier this month. Later, the victim told a nurse she was molested by a man she knew.

Morales' bond was set at $100,000 cash and he was “ordered not to contact the alleged victim.”

The suspect’s next court hearing was slated for Feb. 27.