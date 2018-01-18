Parents of killed college student not focused on motive

The parents of a University of Pennsylvania student found stabbed and buried in a California park say they're not focused on potential motives for the killing or any suggestions their son was attacked because he was gay.

A former high school classmate is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein. Twenty-year-old Samuel Woodward appeared in court Wednesday but did not enter a plea.

On NBC's "Today" show Thursday, Gideon and Jeanne Bernstein wouldn't elaborate on previous comments that the killing may have been a hate crime. Jeanne said she just wants a fair trial. Prosecutors have said they're looking into possible hate crime allegations.

Jeanne Bernstein told the Los Angeles Times that they learned Blaze had left the house Jan. 2 by accessing his social media account.