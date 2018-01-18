FOX NEWS FIRST: Countdown to government shutdown as lawmakers play blame game; Trump unveils 'Fake News Awards'

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Lawmakers are pointing fingers as a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown Friday hits roadblocks

President Trump unveils his 'Fake News Awards' as the New York Times and CNN top the list of 'winners'

Fox News Exclusive: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly suggests then-candidate Donald Trump wasn't 'fully informed' when he made border wall promise

Steve Bannon is expected to meet with congressional investigators again Thursday as part of their Russia probe as he agrees to a separate interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller

House Intel Committee to vote on whether to release transcript of interview with co-founder of the firm behind the anti-Trump dossier

THE LEAD STORY - SHUTDOWN CLOCK IS TICKING: Democratic and Republican congressional leaders are taking turns pointing fingers over who's blocking a spending bill to avert a possible government shutdown, with immigration and military spending emerging as key issues ... House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested Wednesday that the chamber’s Democratic leaders are telling their rank-and-file members not to support a GOP temporary spending plan to keep federal agencies open past Friday through Feb. 16. Democrats have pushed hard to have any spending agreement, or continuing resolution, include permanent protections for young illegal immigrants. However, time is running out, with a shutdown is quickly approaching this Friday.

AND THE ‘FAKE NEWS AWARDS’ GO TO …: President Trump revealed the winners of his self-proclaimed "Fake News"awards Wednesday night on Twitter, with The New York Times topping the list. CNN also came out as a “winner,” with the left-leaning news network making the list four times ... The list, published on GOP.com, noted that “studies have shown that over 90% of the media’s coverage of President Trump is negative.” It went on to call 2017 “a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage and even downright fake news.” Coming in first place was The New York Times' Paul Krugman for his prediction that the stock markets would never recover from Trump’s election. (By the way, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 26,000 for the first time on Wednesday.)

FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly suggested during an interview with Fox News that then-candidate Donald Trump was not “fully informed” when he promised to build a wall along the entire border with Mexico ... Still, Kelly insisted that the president has been committed to building hundreds of miles of new wall on the border as part of a deal with Democrats on immigration.

Kelly didn’t deny a report in the Washington Post on Wednesday that he told Democratic lawmakers Trump was uninformed on the wall during the campaign. "There's been an evolutionary process that this president has gone through... and I pointed out to all the members that were in the room that they all say things during the course of campaigns that may or may not be fully informed,” he told Bret Baier on "Special Report."

BANNON BACK ON THE HILL: Steve Bannon will return to Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon for another meeting with the House Intelligence Committee as part of their Russia investigation, sources tell Fox News ... Bannon, who served as President Trump’s campaign manager and senior policy adviser before falling out with the White House, testified for nearly 12 hours behind closed doors with the committee on Tuesday. The committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Bannon refused to answer questions about his time in the White House or his work on the presidential transition. His refusal prompted an immediate subpoena from committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Schiff said that it was the first time Republicans on the committee issued a subpoena in response to a witness refusing to answer questions at the instruction of the White House. Bannon's second visit to the Hill this week comes after he agreed to be interviewed by Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller, avoiding the prospect of appearing under subpoena before a grand jury.

Top House Intel Committee Dem says Corey Lewandowski should be subpoenaed

'UNWELCOME SURPRISES' IN STORE FOR DEMS AND FUSION GPS SUPPORTERS?: The House Intelligence Committee is expected to make a decision Thursday on whether to release hours of private testimony from an interview with the co-founder of the firm that compiled the infamous anti-Trump dossier ... A source told Fox News the committee will vote Thursday on whether to release the transcript of its interview with Fusion GPS’ Glenn Simpson, who testified behind closed doors in November 2017. A transcript from a Senate committee's interview of Simpson was released last week. The House Intel Committee posted a notice on its website titled, “Business Meeting: Consideration of the Public Release of a Committee Transcript.” The transcript referenced is from Simpson’s interview, a source told Fox News. “Democrats and Fusion GPS supporters will get some unwelcome surprises if this is published,” the source said.

Trump and the Russia investigation: What to know

ACROSS THE NATION

South Carolina officer dies, three others remain wounded, after 'ambush' shooting.

LAPD spent millions on 'green' electric BMWs used for joyrides to nail salons, day lunches: report.

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA MADNESS

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta roasted for stating Trump has heart disease after White House doctor gives clean bill of health.

NBC sends Katie Couric to Olympics in new embarrassment for Megyn Kelly.

NBC appoints new 'Today' boss in wake of Matt Lauer's ouster, but top execs remain.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Dow surges 322 points, closes above 26,000 for first time | Five stocks leading the Dow's rally

Apple to give $2,500 bonuses to employees after tax reform.

Counterfeit cash circulating in 11 states: Here’s how to spot it.

NEW IN FOX NEWS OPINION

Tony Perkins: Pence’s trip to the Middle East could spark action that results in tangible aid for persecuted Christians.

Newt Gingrich: Hawaii’s false missile alert shows America must urgently develop a missile defense system.

Dr. Marc Siegel: Trump's healthy! Time to stop questioning his fitness for office.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

James Franco will reportedly attend the SAG Awards amid harassment controversy.

Kevin Spacey the subject of a third investigation by U.K. police over sexual assault.

Nick Nolte talks 2002 arrest photo: 'I looked like an asylum inmate out for a lark'.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Largest known underwater cave on Earth discovered in Mexico.

Alligator fights python on Florida golf course.

Van Gogh discovery: Previously unknown drawings identified.

2013: Former Democratic New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin is indicted on charges that he used his office for personal gain, accepting payoffs, free trips and gratuities from contractors while the city was struggling to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. (Nagin was found guilty of the charges, including bribery and money laundering, and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.)

1993: The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is observed in all 50 states for the first time.

1967: Albert DeSalvo, who claimed to be the "Boston Strangler," is convicted of armed robbery, assault and sex offenses. (DeSalvo was killed in prison in 1973.)

