President Trump reveals winners of his ‘Fake News’ awards

President Trump revealed the winners of his self-proclaimed ‘Fake News’ awards Wednesday night on Twitter with The New York Times topping the list.

Before naming the full list of “winners,” the website cited that “studies have shown that over 90% of the media’s coverage of President Trump is negative.”

It went on to call 2017 “a year of unrelenting bias, unfair news coverage and even downright fake news.”

Coming in first place was The New York Times’ Paul Krugman for his predictions that the stock markets would never recover from Trump’s election.

In a bit of irony, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 26,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

The Times was followed by ABC News' Brain Ross for his false report that Trump advised former National Security advisor Michael Flynn to make contact with Russian officials during the 2016 campaign.

The website carrying the results of the “Fake News Awards” crashed because of the number of visitors.

Trump also tweeted out that “despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of!”

Below is the full list of winners of the 2017 Fake News Awards.

1) The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claiming markets would ‘never’ recover from Trump presidency

2) ABC News' Brian Ross’ bungled report on former national security adviser Michael Flynn

3) CNN report that the Trump campaign had early access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks

4) TIME report that Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office

5) The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel tweeting that Trump’s December rally in Pensacola, Florida, wasn’t packed with supporters

6) CNN’s video suggesting Trump overfed fish during visit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

7) CNN’s retracted report claiming Anthony Scaramucci-Russia ties

8) Newsweek report that Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda did not shake Trump’s hand

9) CNN report that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump’s claim he was told he was not under investigation

10) The New York Times report that the Trump administration had hidden a climate-change report

11) In Trump’s words, "‘RUSSIA COLLUSION!’ Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.