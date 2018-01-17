Kevin Spacey the subject of a third investigation by U.K. police over sexual assault

Scotland Yard has opened a third investigation into Kevin Spacey for sexual assault following an allegation form a new accuser.

Spacey has been the subject of numerous complaints of sexual misconduct after “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp publicly accused him of trying to initiate a sexual encounter with him when he was 14 years old. Since that time, numerous people have come forward with similar accusations, prompting him to be fired from Netflix’s “House of Cards” and investigations to be launched by police.

“On 13 December we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 Westminster,” Scotland Yard confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.”

According to Deadline, the U.K. police first opened an investigation into Spacey’s allegations in November regarding a 2008 incident in London. A second investigation stemming from an alleged event in 2005 followed soon after. Spacey was previously the artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theatre for 11 years, which allowed him to spend a lot of time in the country.

This third event also comes from 2005, but police are keeping details about the crime under wraps from the public. After Rapp first made allegations against Spacey, he offered an apology in which he publicly came out as a gay man for the first time. He has not commented further on any of the allegations against him, the investigation or loss of his job since the backlash that statement received.