Hopeful rapper attempts to rob Memphis Wingstop to get owner Rick Ross' attention

An aspiring rapper attempted to rob a Memphis Wingstop Friday night to get rap star Rick Ross’ attention, police said.

Cedric Miller, 23, was arrested Monday after police received a tip, and an employee of the chain restaurant identified Miller in a police line-up as one of the suspects, WREG reported.

Surveillance video showed two suspects holding the cashier at gunpoint but leaving the restaurant after the bungling burglars could not open the register, the New York Post reported.

Miller told police he robbed the restaurant to get the attention of hip-hop star Ross, who owned the restaurant; Ross owns about 30 Wingstop restaurants, Atlanta magazine reported.

“That’s a ridiculous way to get someone’s attention. How are you going to get his attention after sitting in jail?" Cameron Blaine, a customer, told WREG.