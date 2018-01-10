Trial begins of woman in slaying of daughter with crucifix

A murder trial has begun for an Oklahoma woman charged with killing her 33-year-old daughter by forcing a crucifix and medallion down her throat because she believed the woman was possessed by the devil.

Fifty-one-year-old Juanita Gomez has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2016 death of Geneva Gomez inside the mother's Oklahoma City home.

During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors described the scene as horrific.

Geneva Gomez's boyfriend, Francisco Merlos, testified that when he found Gomez's body, her arms were spread out as if she had been crucified.

Juanita Gomez was found competent to stand trial by a psychologist who said she "was grossly feigning memory problems to appear incompetent."

Testimony resumed Wednesday and the trial is expected to conclude this week.