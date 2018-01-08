Washington state deputy killed, prompting massive manhunt

Authorities launched a dragnet after a Washington state sheriff's deputy was shot and killed while chasing a pair of suspected burglars late Sunday, police said.

The deputy, who was not identified, was at a home in Frederickson responding to a home invasion about 11:25 p.m., The Tacoma Tribune reported. He was chasing two burglars when several shots were fired, striking the deputy.

The deputy was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if the deputy was able to return fire at the suspects, who were not immediately identified.

One of the burglars was found dead near the scene, and a handgun was recovered. Police are still searching for the second burglar. It was unclear which of the suspects shot the deputy, or if both fired at him.

The Pierce County Sheriff said in a tweet: “It is with incredible sadness that inform you that our deputy has passed away from his injuries. We are with his family now, and we ask that you please keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers.”

The deputy joined the force in 2014 and leaves behind a wife and three sons, according to the Tacoma Tribune.