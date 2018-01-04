CBS News fires political director over allegations of 'inappropriate behavior': report

CBS News fired its political director Steve Chaggaris amid allegations of “inappropriate behavior,” the network said on Wednesday.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the allegations were brought to light in the past two week.

"In the last two weeks, accounts of inappropriate behavior by Steve Chaggaris were brought to our attention and were immediately investigated. As a result, CBS News has severed ties with Mr. Chaggaris for violating company policy, effective immediately," a statement from CBS obtained by the Reporter said.

In his role, Chaggaris oversaw coverage of the Trump administration. He joined the company in 1999, the report said. His Twitter account was also deleted in the past two days, the report said.

Chaggaris' termination comes less than two months after CBS suspended Charlie Rose from "CBS This Morning" after eight women accused him of sexual harrasment, following the Washington Post's report.