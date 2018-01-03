Texas Amber Alert girls found safe in Colorado; suspected kidnapper caught

A man accused of abducting two young Texas girls and considered a “person of interest” in the death of their mother was found on Wednesday, authorities said.

"CAUGHT!!!," Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks tweeted. "Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!!"

Based on a tip police received, Terry Allen Miles, 44, was identified on a business’s surveillance tape in Trinidad, Colo., on Dec. 30, Banks said earlier Wednesday. The two girls, Lilianais “Lily” Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta “Lulu” Mariposo Bandera-Magret, 7, were not seen with him.

Banks said the department was working very closely with all agencies throughout the country, although several tips have lead them to Colorado.

“Our whole focus right now is to get Lily and Lulu back home safely,” Banks said prior to the discovery of Miles.

Authorities found the body of the girls’ mother, Tonya Bates, inside a home on Dec. 31 after responding to a welfare check in Round Rock, Texas, police said on Monday. The cause of her death was not released.

Fox News’ Madeline Farber contributed to this report.