At least 12 dead in New York City apartment fire

At least 12 people were killed, and others were reported injured after a massive fire broke out in a New York City apartment building, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference Thursday night.

"Tonight here in the Bronx, families have been torn apart," de Blasio told reporters. The mayor called the event the "worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city."

More than 160 firefighters were on the scene of the four-alarm fire, located at a five-story walk-up apartment house in the Bronx.

Officials said that one baby died in the fire, which FDNY Commissioner Daniel Niger said is "historic in its magnitude." Four people are critically injured and others are also seriously injured. Victims range from 1 to 50 years old.

The fire, which is now under control, broke out just before to 7 p.m. Thursday night. Temperatures are in the teens in New York, with winds making it feel like single digits.

The building had no elevator, The Associated Press reported, citing city records. Fire escapes were visible on the facade of the building.

The fire started on the first floor of the building before it spread through the building, officials said. The fire department responded to emergency calls within three minutes.

The commissioner added it's too early to determine what sparked the fire.

One witness, Xanral Collins, told the New York Post he saw a father running toward the building, but was unable to enter.

"I saw him screaming, 'My babies are dead! My babies are dead!'" Collins said.

De Blasio, at Thursday's press conference, advised to "Hold your families close and keep these families here in the Bronx in your prayers."

One of the deadliest fires in recent memory happened elsewhere in the Bronx in 2007. Nine children and one adult died in a blaze sparked by a space heater.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.