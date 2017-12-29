Bronx fire victims include small children, adults

On one of the coldest nights of the year, New York City’s deadliest residential fire in decades ravaged a Bronx apartment building – claiming the lives of 12 people, including several young children.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Thursday night that an additional four people are fighting for their lives.

New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters that some of the victims died from smoke inhalation and others from burns. He said the fire was started by a 3 1/2 year old child, who was playing with stove burners in a first floor apartment.

The fire was “historic in its magnitude” because of how many people perished in the blaze, Nigro also said. Excluding the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the apartment fire was the worst fire in the city since 87 people were killed in a fire at a Bronx social club in 1990. And in 2007, 10 people, including nine children, died when a fire caused by a space heater tore through a four-story home in the Bronx.

“Our hearts go out to every person who lost a loved one here and everyone who is fighting for their lives,” Nigro said.

Here’s what we know about the victims of the Dec. 28 fire:

Young girls ages 1, 2 and 7 and a boy whose age was not given were among the victims of the Bronx fire, de Blasio said.

Three women, ages 19, 37 and 63, four unidentified men and one unidentified woman also died in the fire, the New York Post reported.

Four others remain hospitalized, fighting for their lives.

The fire, which began in a first floor apartment, traveled up the building’s stairwell because the door of the affected unit was left open, Nigro said.

“People had very little time to react,” Nigro said, adding that residents were not able to escape the fire by using that staircase.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.