Pennsylvania gas station tests blue light to deter drug use

A Pennsylvania gas station is installing blue lights in its restrooms in a bid to deter drug use. The idea is that blue lighting will make it difficult for drug users to see their veins.

The experiment is being tested at a Sheetz gas station in New Kensington, a small city about 18 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

The gas station chain said it’s working with local police on the initiative.

Spokesman Nick Ruffner says the lighting is also designed to help customers and employees "avoid dangerous situations." He says it's being tested at the one location "for the time being."

But some doctors argue against the plan, saying that drug users can feel for their veins when they can’t see them.

Roughly 179 people have died from drugs in Westmoreland County this year, WJA-TV reported.

