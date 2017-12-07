Detroit police: Man questioned after young boy fatally shot

Detroit police say a man is being questioned about the death of a 3-year-old boy who was shot in the face.

Assistant Chief Arnold Williams told reporters the child was shot about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in an apartment on the city's east side and was taken to a hospital where he died. The shooting is under investigation.

Police identified the 22-year-old boyfriend of the child's mother as a person of interest, saying he left the scene of the shooting after handing over the wounded child to EMS. Officer Dan Donakowski said Thursday morning that the man later turned himself in.

Williams says the child's mother and a 1-year-old child also were at the apartment at the time of the shooting. He says a gun wasn't found at the apartment.