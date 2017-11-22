Man charged in police pursuit crash that killed 3-year-old

A teenage driver who authorities say crashed his car at an intersection while fleeing police, killing a 3-year-old and injuring four other people faces charges.

Eighteen-year-old Zekhi Lee was charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter and evading responsibility in connection with the Tuesday afternoon crash. He's being held on $1.2 million bail.

Authorities say Waterbury officers in an unmarked car tried to stop Lee, but he fled and eventually crashed into another car at an intersection.

Authorities say Lee's car hit four pedestrians on the sidewalk. Three-year-old Justin Quiroz was killed and three other pedestrians were hospitalized. The driver of the other car also was hurt.

State police say Lee fled on foot after the crash. He was arrested a short time later. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

___

This story has been corrected to show the suspect was not injured, but rather the driver of the other car.